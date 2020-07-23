Huntington Beach, Calif., Sees numerous ditch coronavirus masks, doubts effectiveness, report says

Visitors and residents of Huntington Beach, California have reportedly decided to forgo face masks and reject the idea that coronavirus rates are rising, despite claims from the media and some state governments to the contrary.

One of the beach goers, Brad Colburn, was interviewed by the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday and said the hype around COVID-19 was “inflated” due to politics.

“I do not believe it. I don’t think the rates are going up, ”he said. “They are bloated. It’s another way to shut it down… Democrats trying to get what they want.

Coburn, 58, told the newspaper he only wears a mask when shopping and is in close contact with other people. He said those who are afraid of the virus should refrain from going outside.

“If you don’t want to go out, don’t go out,” he added.

Some in Huntington are against the mandatory mask measures that have been taken by the state and see it as an opportunity to make a statement by not covering their face, the Times reported.

The article went on to quote Fred Smoller, professor of political science at Chapman University, who claimed that Huntington Beach was a politically conservative stronghold for people whose grievances extend far beyond managing the coronavirus response. .

“Their ideology is a lens through which they see the coronavirus,” he said. “I imagine a lot of people see this as a hoax, which the president encouraged them to do in order to increase his chances of re-election. I’m sure there is a bit of animosity towards the governor… They watch [restrictions] as further evidence of the Deep State and intrusive government.

Huntington Beach Mayor Lyn Semeta sent the Times a statement on how masks are “essential to keeping people healthy and helping our businesses operate safely in the limited capacity they are capable of”; however, she also noted that some citizens feel their rights are being violated. sure.

Semeta added that she knew those who were “uncomfortable with the use of face masks”.

“I can certainly understand that feeling,” she explained. “However, while we are still learning a lot about this virus, health experts have strongly recommended face masks as an effective measure that helps stop the spread of COVID-19. ”

The news comes just four days after Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced that public schools would have to meet certain safety thresholds in order to reopen for in-person classes. If they don’t, kids will have to rely on distance learning and online education.

The California Department of Public Health on Friday updated its guidelines for schools, setting benchmarks that counties must clear for two weeks in order to reopen their schools. The only exception is that elementary schools can request waivers.

“Students, staff and parents all prefer classroom instruction, but only if it can be done safely,” Newsom said.

Fox News’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report